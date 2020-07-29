Chirinos is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Chirinos is just getting a routine breather for the day game after he caught Tuesday night in the Rangers' 4-1 loss. Jose Trevino will check in behind the dish for his first start of 2020.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Looks on track for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets at-bats Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Returns behind the plate•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Status uncertain for Opening Day•