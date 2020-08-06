Chirinos is not starting Thursday against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Chirinos heads to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting the past two games, going 0-for-7 with a run scored and a 1:2 BB:K. Jeff Mathis is starting behind the dish in his stead.
