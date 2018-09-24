Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Retreats to bench Monday
Chirinos is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.
Chirinos will take a seat after going 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mariners. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will set up behind the dish in place of Chirinos, hitting seventh.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Situated on bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets breather•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Drives in three•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...