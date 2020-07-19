Chirinos (ankle) served as the catcher for Nick Goody during live batting practice Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The veteran backstop's status for Opening Day has been in doubt since suffering the ankle injury early last week, but he appears to be progressing toward his return. Chirinos is poised to be the Rangers' primary starting catcher this season, though Jeff Mathis would likely step in should he not be ready for Friday's season opener against Colorado.