Chirinos is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, John Blake of the Rangers' official site reports.

Chirinos returned to the lineup Friday after dealing with a left wrist injury earlier in the week, but there has been no indication that he aggravated the injury. Juan Centeno will start at catcher and bat seventh for the Rangers on Saturday, as Chirinos has only two hits in 25 at-bats this season.