Chirinos will start at catcher and bat fifth Sunday against the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos received the day off Saturday after opening the campaign 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the Rangers' first two games. The rough start won't prompt the Rangers to pull the plug on Chirinos as their primary catcher since the only other catcher on the 25-man roster, Juan Centeno, offers little offensive upside and is best suited for backup duties.