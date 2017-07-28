Chirinos (ankle) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against Baltimore, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Chirinos has been out since spraining his left ankle during Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but appears to be fully healed and ready to go for Friday's series opener. The 33-year-old sets up behind the plate while batting ninth, and will continue to serve as Jonathan Lucroy's backup moving forward.