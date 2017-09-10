Play

Chirinos (hamstring) is starting at catcher and batting sixth during Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Chirinos was held out of Saturday's lineup due to a sore left hamstring. The ailment was never expected to keep him out for long, and the backstop is ready to rejoin the starting nine for the series finale against Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees.

