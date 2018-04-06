Chirinos (wrist) is back in the Rangers' lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Chirinos missed Thursday's game against Oakland with a sore wrist. The injury wasn't expected to be serious and he's already back in the lineup. The veteran backstop has just two hits in 23 trips to the plate so far this season.

