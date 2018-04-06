Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Returns to lineup
Chirinos (wrist) is back in the Rangers' lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Chirinos missed Thursday's game against Oakland with a sore wrist. The injury wasn't expected to be serious and he's already back in the lineup. The veteran backstop has just two hits in 23 trips to the plate so far this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Held out Thursday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Dealing with sore wrist•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Returns to lineup as No. 5 hitter•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Leaves camp for personal reasons•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Will have limited starting workload•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...