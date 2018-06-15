Chirinos will not be active during Friday's game against the Rangers after being handed a one-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with the Dodgers on Wednesday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos will likely be back in the starting nine for Saturday's contest. The catcher chose not to appeal the suspension -- unlike the Dodgers' Matt Kemp -- and was also hit with a fine.

