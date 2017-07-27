Chirinos (ankle) was able to do some running and go through catching drills on the field prior to Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins, the Associated Press reports.

Chirinos hasn't appeared in any of the Rangers' last three games since exiting Sunday's game against the Rays, but since X-rays on his sprained ankle turned up no structural damage, the team has thus far resisted placing him on the DL. His activity Wednesday suggests he's showing improvement, so Chirinos seems likely to reenter the lineup as soon as Friday's game against the Orioles. Once Chirinos is deemed healthy, Brett Nicholas, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to temporarily serve as the backup to Jonathan Lucroy, will likely be shipped back to the minors.