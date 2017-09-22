Play

Chirinos is out of the lineup Friday against Oakland.

Coming off five consecutive starts behind the dish, Chirinos will get the night to rest. Over said games Chirinos went just 1-for-17 (.059), causing his batting average to fall from .269 to .257. Brett Nicholas will start at catcher and hit eighth Friday.

