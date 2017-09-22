Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Sitting out Friday
Chirinos is out of the lineup Friday against Oakland.
Coming off five consecutive starts behind the dish, Chirinos will get the night to rest. Over said games Chirinos went just 1-for-17 (.059), causing his batting average to fall from .269 to .257. Brett Nicholas will start at catcher and hit eighth Friday.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Makes impact defensively Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Held out Friday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Continues on base streak•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Held out with sore hamstring•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Reaches base four times Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...