Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Chirinos will be getting some routine maintenance in the day game after the night game, allowing Jeff Mathis to get a turn behind the dish. Over his three starts since returning from a stint on the injured list due to an ankle issue, Chirinos has gone 1-for-11 with a run scored.
