Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Situated on bench Wednesday
Chirinos is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos is hitless over his last five games and owns a brutal .188 average on the year, so he'll get the day off following three straight starts. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will pick up a start behind the dish in his stead, hitting eighth.
