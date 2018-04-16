Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Astros.

Chirinos came up clutch, accounting for all three of Texas' runs on the night. He's had a rough start to the year (slashing .182/.288/.386) but he'll look to build off Sunday night's performance moiving forwad. The Rangers will match up with Tampa Bay on Monday.

