Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Smashes home run Sunday
Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Astros.
Chirinos came up clutch, accounting for all three of Texas' runs on the night. He's had a rough start to the year (slashing .182/.288/.386) but he'll look to build off Sunday night's performance moiving forwad. The Rangers will match up with Tampa Bay on Monday.
