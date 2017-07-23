Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Sprains ankle Sunday
Chirinos was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the fourth inning with a sprained left ankle, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos sustained the injury in a collision at home plate while he was catching, ending his day with a 0-for-1 showing at the plate. He'll undergo X-rays following the game as the Rangers look to determine the severity of the injury, but if Chirinos ends up requiring a trip to the disabled list, it's likely that Brett Nicholas would be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to slot in as the backup to Jonathan Lucroy.
