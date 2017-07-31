Chirinos is in line to be the Rangers' starting catcher following their trade of Jonathan Lucroy to the Rockies.

Chirinos is hitting .221/.303/.522 in 152 plate appearances as Lucroy's backup. Those rate stats are consistent with previous years - he has legitimate power and the low batting average also seems real. Brett Nicholas will be the backup.

