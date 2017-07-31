Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Starting following Lucroy trade
Chirinos is in line to be the Rangers' starting catcher following their trade of Jonathan Lucroy to the Rockies.
Chirinos is hitting .221/.303/.522 in 152 plate appearances as Lucroy's backup. Those rate stats are consistent with previous years - he has legitimate power and the low batting average also seems real. Brett Nicholas will be the backup.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Showing improvement with ankle sprain•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: No structural damage found in ankle•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Sprains ankle Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Logs two hits Thursday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On bench for third straight game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...