Manager Chris Woodward said Tuesday that Chirinos (ankle) is feeling better but may not be ready for Opening Day, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 36-year-old suffered the ankle injury in a collision at home plate during Monday's intrasquad game, though the subsequent imaging he underwent came back negative. Chirinos has just over a week to get healthy before the July 24 season opener against the Rockies, otherwise Jeff Mathis is in line for increased work behind the plate.