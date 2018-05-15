Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Still bothered by wrist
Chirinos has the second highest strikeout rate among batters with at least 100 at-bats, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos began the season having struck out in 25 percent of his plate appearances, but that has ballooned to 43 percent in 2018. Manager Jeff Banister feels the left wrist injury he suffered in a close play at the plate against the Rays on April 18 is a contributing factor. "When your hands are banged up, it can be a challenge," said Banister, a catcher in his playing career. "That's the danger of being a catcher." Since that play, Chirinos has struck out 28 times in 54 plate appearances. Prior to the play, he had 21 strikeouts in 59 plate appearances.
