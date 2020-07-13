Chirinos was injured when Scott Heineman slid into his right ankle on a close force play at home during Monday's intrasquad game, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Chirinos was examined by a Rangers' trainer before walking gingerly off the field. The exact nature and severity of the veteran catcher's injury are not yet clear. More will be known following his examination.
