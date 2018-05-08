Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat Tuesday
Chirinos is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos will get Tuesday night off with the Rangers set to play a day game Wednesday. The backstop is hitting just .186/.259/.433 this season, though he does have six homers. Carlos Perez is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth in his stead.
