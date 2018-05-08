Chirinos is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Chirinos will get Tuesday night off with the Rangers set to play a day game Wednesday. The backstop is hitting just .186/.259/.433 this season, though he does have six homers. Carlos Perez is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth in his stead.

