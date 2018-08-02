Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat vs. O's
Chirinos is not in Thursday's starting lineup against Baltimore.
Chirinos is set for a day off after making three straight starts behind the dish, going 5-for-11 with an extra-base hit and an RBI over that stretch. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will handle the catching duties and bat seventh in his stead.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Hits third HR since break•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Launches 13th homer•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Goes deep vs. Cleveland•
