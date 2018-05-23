Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat Wednesday
Chirinos is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Yankees, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos has been scuffling at the plate of late, hitting .182 with three RBI in his last 14 games. Carlos Perez will take over the catching duties and hit ninth in the series finale.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Catches breather Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Drives in three Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Still bothered by wrist•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: In Friday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...