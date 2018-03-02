Manager Jeff Banister said last week that the Rangers plan on limiting Chirinos' starting workload this season, Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Chirinos enters 2018 as the Rangers' clear starting catcher, but he set a career high with 88 starts last season and the team plans to exercise caution in his usage this year. Banister indicated the Rangers hope to avoid using the 33-year-old in all 34 day games following night games, as well as not starting more than four consecutive games. If all goes according to plan, the veteran catcher would play a maximum of 128 games, but in reality that number is likely to be a bit lower. Texas is still attempting to determine their backup catching situation, with Curt Casali, Juan Centeno, Brett Nicholas and Mike Ohlman battling for the position.