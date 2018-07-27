Rangers' Rollie Lacy: Traded to Texas
Lacy was dealt to the Rangers on Thursday alongside Eddie Butler and a player to be named later in exchange for Cole Hamels.
As expected, Lacy was a part of the deal to bring Hamels to the Cubs. He will report to High-A Down East upon his arrival after compiling a 2.02 ERA over 16 appearances (10 starts) with Low-A South Bend earlier this year. He was recently moved up to the Cubs' High-A club and will continue his progression at that level with the Rangers.
