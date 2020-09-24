site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Back in lineup
Guzman (hamstring) is starting Thursday's contest against the Astros.
Guzman missed three consecutive contests while dealing with right hamstring tightness, he'll return for the series opener against Houston. The 25-year-old will play first base and bat eighth Thursday.
