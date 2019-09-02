The Rangers recalled Guzman from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Mariners.

As expected, Guzman was one of six players to join the Rangers for the series finale as part of Sunday's roster expansion. He entered the contest as a pinch hitter, drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance. Guzman should be in store for at least a semi-regular starts at first base versus right-handed pitching in September.

