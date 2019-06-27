Guzman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Guzman's absence from the lineup is more notable than normal with the Rangers facing a right-handed starting pitcher (Spencer Turnbull) in the series finale. Though he's occupied the strong side of a platoon at first base this season, Guzman could be in danger of slipping into a regular reserve role with Danny Santana raking at the plate. Santana will likely shift between first base and the keystone for the time being with both Guzman and primary second baseman Rougned Odor struggling to produce offensively.