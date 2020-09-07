Guzman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the Rangers' 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Through 10 games on the season, Guzman is slashing a blistering .346/.414/.692, but his .737 career OPS is probably a better representation of what he'll provide the rest of the way. With Danny Santana (hamstring) having been ruled out for the rest of the season, Guzman at least appears to have secured an everyday role at first base. He'll bat seventh for the Rangers in Monday's series finale for what will be his seventh start in nine games.