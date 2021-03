Guzman started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against Arizona.

Guzman is having a strong start to Cactus League play, with four hits and two home runs through seven at-bats. The Rangers presumably acquired Nate Lowe during the offseason to be the starting first baseman, but Guzman is making it difficult for the team to move on from him.