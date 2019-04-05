Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Busting out power stick early
Guzman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Angels.
Guzman is 5-for-21 to start the season with all five of those hits going for extra bases. The homer was his second over the first week; he didn't hit his second one in 2018 until his 71st at-bat. The first baseman made adjustments to his swing during the offseason, which is evident early in his batted-ball rates. Guzman's hard hit rate (58.3%) is up from last year while his groundball rate (25.0%) has dropped significantly.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Leads team in spring HRs•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Checks back into lineup•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hoping to return Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Remains out Monday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Continues solid approach•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...