Guzman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Guzman is 5-for-21 to start the season with all five of those hits going for extra bases. The homer was his second over the first week; he didn't hit his second one in 2018 until his 71st at-bat. The first baseman made adjustments to his swing during the offseason, which is evident early in his batted-ball rates. Guzman's hard hit rate (58.3%) is up from last year while his groundball rate (25.0%) has dropped significantly.