Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Checks back into lineup
Guzman (knee) will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday in the Rangers' Cactus League game against the Reds.
As anticipated, Guzman returns to the lineup after a four-day layoff due a sore left knee. The Rangers' decision to use him in the field rather than designated hitter suggests there's little concern about his availability for the start of the regular season.
