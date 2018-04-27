Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Claiming everyday role
Guzman is in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Guzman has now started four straight games and 10 of the last 13. He's not hitting particularly well, though, with just a .216/.256/.432 line through 39 plate appearances. He could lose out on playing time when Rougned Odor or Adrian Beltre return from their hamstring injuries, but for at least the next few games he's a source of regular at-bats.
