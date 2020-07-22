Guzman and Greg Bird are competing for the backup job at first base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The pair entered spring training in competition for the starting job, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa's impressive performance at spring and summer training earned him the starting role at third base, pushing Todd Frazier over to first base. Guzman has failed to separate himself during his first two seasons in the majors and had a .219/.308/.414 slash line with 10 homers in 295 plate appearances in 2019.