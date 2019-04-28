The Rangers hope Guzman (hamstring) can starting playing on a rehabilitation assignment this week and return to the roster by the end of the homestand, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers' homestand lasts through Sunday, May 5, giving fantasy owners a target for Guzman's potential return. He's been out since April 7 and is making slow progress in his return from the injury. While he's unavailable, the Rangers have used a combination of Logan Forsythe and Danny Santana to fill in at first base.