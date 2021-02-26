Texas manager Chris Woodward indicated that Guzman could practice in right field, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Guzman is locked in a competition with Nate Lowe for the starting first base job, and it's unlikely the Rangers keep both unless each has a strong spring. In that scenario, both are redundant if limited to first base, so finding a path to get both in the lineup would be necessary. Woodward added that plans to add to Guzman's defensive repertoire are still in its infant stages.