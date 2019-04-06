Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Guzman was diagnosed with hamstring tightness Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The injury forced the first baseman to exit Saturday's game against the Angels early. It remains to be seen whether it's serious enough to send him to the injured list.
