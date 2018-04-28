Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Delivering late in games
Guzman went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Guzman delivered what turned out to be the game-winning blow in the sixth inning when he plated two with a single and later doubled in the eighth. The 23-year-old first baseman is hitting just .244, but looking a little deeper, one can see why he's in the lineup most nights. The rookie has shown an ability to make in-game adjustments. Through the first five innings of games -- roughly two times through the order -- he's 3-for-22 (.136). But in the sixth inning and later, Guzman is 7-for-20 (.350) with seven of his nine RBI.
