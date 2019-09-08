Guzman will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Orioles.

Guzman will crack the lineup for the third straight day and the fourth time in five games while Danny Santana shifts over to third base. The 24-year-old should continue to see steady action against right-handed pitching while Nomar Mazara misses time with an oblique injury. Mazara's absence opens up a regular spot in the outfield for Shin-Soo Choo and clears room for rookie Nick Solak at designated hitter.