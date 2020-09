Guzman went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Astros.

The Rangers continue to plug Guzman into the daily lineup -- he's started 10 consecutive games -- but the law of diminishing returns is setting in. He had a promising start after being called up from the alternate camp, but the lefty-hitting Guzman is 2-for-22 over the last seven games, all of which came against right-handed starters.