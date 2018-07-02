Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Eligible to return
Guzman (concussion) will be evaluated leading up to Tuesday's series opener against Houston, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Guzman is eligible to come off the 7-day concussion disabled list, but first must pass all the necessary exams to exit the protocol. The Rangers are optimistic he'll be cleared to play Tuesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Hits concussion disabled list•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: In concussion protocol•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Likely suffered concussion•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Remains on bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...