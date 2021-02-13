Guzman is expected to compete with Nate Lowe for the starting job at first base, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The addition of Lowe appeared to indicate Guzman was not in the Rangers' long-term plans, but the 26-year-old Guzman is coming off a strong performance in the Dominican Winter League. He was named the league's MVP for posting a .973 OPS with five home runs and 13 RBI over 131 plate appearances. The three-year veteran has been a disappointment for Texas, failing to take hold of the first base job.