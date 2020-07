Guzman started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Guzman, who lost the first base job in summer camp, made the start Saturday after Isiah Kiner-Falefa came up lame with a hamstring injury. Todd Frazier, who had started at first base in Friday's opener, moved to third base to cover for Kiner-Falefa.