Guzman (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Guzman kicked off his rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco over the weekend by going a combined 3-for-10 with a home run, a double and two RBI over two games. He served as the designated hitter Saturday before playing first base Sunday. He'll get another two games worth of at-bats before returning to Texas.