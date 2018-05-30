Guzman went 4-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

He also walked in his only other plate appearance, as he reached base safely in all five opportunities Tuesday. The 23-year-old is quickly turning his season around; since sitting at a lowly .187/.253/.319 slash line on May 19, Guzman is hitting .414 (12-for-29) with four home runs, 12 RBI and six runs scored to improve to .242/.311/.475. If he continues hitting at a clip like that, the lefty should continue seeing plenty of at-bats for the rebuilding Rangers.