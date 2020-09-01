Guzman will be the primary starter at first base after the Rangers traded Todd Frazier, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Along with injury-list transactions, the Rangers were active sellers at Monday's trade deadline, so there will be changes when they open a series against the Astros on Tuesday. Guzman, who was called up from the alternate camp last week, is 4-for-7 with a home run in the past two games. This situation could change if Danny Santana (elbow) returns this season, particularly if Guzman is unable to sustain his early success since being called up.