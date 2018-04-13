Guzman could play first base regularly when he's called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Guzman's presence allows manager Jeff Banister to move current first baseman Joey Gallo to left field and have Ryan Rua available in center field. That will free up Drew Robinson, who has been filling in for the injured Delino DeShields, Jr. (hand) in center, to share second base with rookie Isiah Kiner-Falefa. That chain of events could result in Guzman getting regular at-bats for as along as second baseman Rougned Odor (hamstring) needs. Guzman's career high in home runs is 16, so the 23-year-old doesn't bring the power typically associated with corner infielders.