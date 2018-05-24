Guzman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 12-10 win over the Yankees.

After a rough start to his time in the majors, Guzman has suddenly caught fire, homering in three straight games to give him five on the season. The 23-year-old's .218/.288/.426 slash line through 30 games remains poor, but the rebuilding Rangers should continue to give Guzman plenty of reps as they try to determine if he's the answer for them at first base in the long run.