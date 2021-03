Guzman went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the White Sox.

Guzman is off to a good start with hits in each of his first two Cactus League games. He's locked in a battle with Nate Lowe for the starting first base job and is out of minor-league options. It may not be optimal for Texas to carry two first base-only players, so spring training should eliminate one.