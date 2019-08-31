Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Headed back to MLB
Guzman will rejoin the Rangers on Sunday when rosters expand, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Guzman is expected to reclaim the starting first base job as the Rangers evaluate a position of need for 2020. Since his demotion to Triple-A Nashville, Guzman is slashing .316/.409/.518 with five home runs, eight doubles and 16 RBI over 29 games. "He is doing well down there," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I want to see it. He has worked hard in Triple-A. I would like to see him on a pretty much everyday basis. I can't say every day, but I want to see it." The Rangers have been getting by with Danny Santana and Logan Forsythe at first base but neither is a long-term solution. Santana has little experience there and Forsythe will be a free agent in 2020.
